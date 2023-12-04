Is NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

NGL Energy Partners LP is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 243 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NGL Energy Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGL's full-year earnings has moved 141.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, NGL has gained about 252.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 2.3% on average. This means that NGL Energy Partners LP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Weatherford (WFRD) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 79.3%.

The consensus estimate for Weatherford's current year EPS has increased 8.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, NGL Energy Partners LP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.5% this year, meaning that NGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Weatherford falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #193. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.1%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track NGL Energy Partners LP and Weatherford. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.