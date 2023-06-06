Is NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

NGL Energy Partners LP is one of 252 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NGL Energy Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGL's full-year earnings has moved 171.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, NGL has gained about 186% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 5.8%. This shows that NGL Energy Partners LP is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.6%.

For YPF Sociedad Anonima, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, NGL Energy Partners LP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.5% so far this year, meaning that NGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, YPF Sociedad Anonima belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #58. The industry has moved -3.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track NGL Energy Partners LP and YPF Sociedad Anonima. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

