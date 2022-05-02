Is NFT Investment a Good Economic Lesson for Your Child?

In 1999, Konami released its world-famous ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ trading Card Game into the early noughties, and subsequently in my childhood, this game somehow ended up as my playground livelihood. The game was played and its cards were traded, far and wide. So much so that by 2011, the franchise had sold 25.2 billion cards.

A few years later, such a trend would be replaced with ‘Gogo’s Crazy Bones.’ These small plastic figurines brought card trading into the third dimension, and instead of decks, we came to school with small hopsack bags filled with colourful, fascinating little monsters. Interestingly enough, I never knew how to play any of these associated games. At that time, I was simply infatuated by the social influence, prestige and romanticism that these assets carried.

Gamers Lance

While I’m no longer in the schoolyard, these trends continue to develop without me. My friend’s son, who I would have expected to be playing Yu-Gi-Oh at his age, now has his own NFT, confirming that these playground trends have moved even further, perhaps even into the fourth dimension. Or perhaps they have regressed into the crystal ball of ‘get rich quick’, luring undeveloped minds into damaging financial decision making, detriment to their understanding of the real world of economics. This is the question we’ll be looking at today – to what extent can NFTs educate your child on business and economics?

But, isn’t it at least a good lesson in economics?

First of all, it’s important to point out that anyone under the age of 18 cannot legally buy crypto, or even set up a wallet that will hold the NFTs themselves. But, much like signing up for Facebook under your mum’s email address in 2008 to play FarmVille, this isn’t stopping anyone.

However, this can be seen as a benefit. Parents will have ultimate control over what their child is buying and will be able to guide them while teaching them valuable lessons such as portfolio diversification – where the child will learn it’s better to hold $100 in the form of a few different assets, perhaps an NFT, some Dogecoin (DOGE), some Bitcoin (BTC) and something like Shiba Inu (SHIB) (a start-up memecoin of sorts). Indeed, they’ll practically be learning how the Boston Matrix works, a valuable lesson for the world of entrepreneurship.

Investing a relatively small amount of money can be a good lesson in economics for a child even if some of his assets will lose their value.

Problems arise when parents take a laissez-faire approach. Plenty of parents aren’t clued-up enough to issue quality advice, especially if their careers don’t afford them the luxury of time and/or a sound understanding of risk; a child may just as easily be influenced by a father who frequents the fruit machines. In any case, some of the best advice that the child will receive will originate from their teachers, lecturers and their reading. There should certainly be more of an emphasis on this method of information acquisition.

The fact that these NFTs can be sold at a higher price is an incredibly attractive factor for teenagers. Instead of rumors about hot cards circulating the school, they’re hearing about rumors of kids making cold hard cash for simply holding the right token for long enough. NFTs and the accompanying metaverses are, in fact, being seen as future career opportunities for teenagers who are desperate for some kind of work experience to put on their CV.

NFTs might also be a good alternative to pocket money and summer jobs. I love this NFT opportunity most because it gives many teens the opportunity to create and monetize something valuable. Whether you draw beautiful pictures or design modern interiors or futuristic architecture, you finally have a chance for being noticed by other people which makes it easier for you to start your future business. And get paid for this.

However, a new problem arises when we consider the potential success of some of these kids enjoying a bit of trade-and-chill after school. Prices of crypto and NFTs are often determined by unpredictable market events, and teenagers can take this the wrong way. For example, they may place less value on getting good grades and choose to skip school to monitor the price of their NFT.

It’s also worth mentioning that kids often idolize celebrities, being a great target market for things such as signed posters and merchandise. Is it such a surprise that everyone under the age of 16 is looking to get their hands on a Bored Ape Yachts Club NFT with holders such as Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, and Snoop Dogg?

Is it good that they are getting involved with NFTs?

A big question here relates to the effect that NFTs are having on future generations. There can be no doubt that a ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ obsession wouldn’t lead a child to a life of crime, but NFTs may lead to losing money like any investing or trading.

By being plunged into a market where you can lose all of your savings through one bad trade or win big by doing your thorough due diligence, kids are taught the value of money early on, when they aren’t playing with big sums of money at all. They can learn the relationships between supply and demand, and with terms such as ‘liquidity pools,' ‘DeFi’ and ‘market maker,’ a 15-year-old is well on his way to a degree in economics. NFT engagement can also help to understand how smart contracts and blockchain work, what private keys are and how to store them correctly.

Another cited benefit is the added value that’s placed on creativity. There are truly fascinating cases of children making money through their own artistic talent. Take Benyamin Ahmed as an example, a 12-year-old coder who last year made international headlines with the launch of his own 3,350-piece NFT collection named ‘Weird Whales.’ This really served as a piece of inspiration for the younger generation, who are now flooding the world of digital art en masse. Indeed, back in 2004, I could never dream of creating my own Yu-Gi-Oh! card, while now, kids are being encouraged to mint their own NFTs. As central pieces of the future metaverse, it’s important that kids learn how to get a hold of and how to manage NFT portfolios as soon as possible.

Final thought

Personally, much like Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, I expect that NFTs are a trend that will come and go. For now, there are certain benefits to NFT trading, and kids are, as a result, improving their economic and technological literacy. However, much like anyone, it’s important that children, with brains as malleable and as valuable as gold, shouldn’t be sold the investor’s dream.

Buying NFT tokens can be a good economic lesson for a child if parents help explain to them that money can not only be earned, but also lost.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.