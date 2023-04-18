Is NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NEX has a P/S ratio of 0.6. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.67.

Finally, we should also recognize that NEX has a P/CF ratio of 3.90. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. NEX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 10.66. NEX's P/CF has been as high as 21.96 and as low as 3.31, with a median of 6.21, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Field Services value stock, take a look at Ranger Energy Services (RNGR). RNGR is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Ranger Energy Services sports a P/B ratio of 1.10 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.41. In the past 52 weeks, RNGR's P/B has been as high as 1.11, as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.02.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Ranger Energy Services's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NEX and RNGR is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.