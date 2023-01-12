Is Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Nexstar Media Group (NXST). NXST is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.86, which compares to its industry's average of 21.67. Over the past 52 weeks, NXST's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.94 and as low as 5.98, with a median of 7.55.

Investors should also note that NXST holds a PEG ratio of 0.99. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NXST's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.55. Within the past year, NXST's PEG has been as high as 0.99 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.76.

Another notable valuation metric for NXST is its P/B ratio of 2.35. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.01. Within the past 52 weeks, NXST's P/B has been as high as 2.85 and as low as 2.11, with a median of 2.42.

Finally, investors should note that NXST has a P/CF ratio of 4.47. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. NXST's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.17. NXST's P/CF has been as high as 5.63 and as low as 3.76, with a median of 4.78, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Nexstar Media Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NXST feels like a great value stock at the moment.

