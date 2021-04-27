Is Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Nexstar Media Group (NXST), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NXST and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Nexstar Media Group is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 255 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NXST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXST's full-year earnings has moved 15.81% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, NXST has moved about 40.81% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 1.88% on average. This means that Nexstar Media Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, NXST belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.70% so far this year, so NXST is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on NXST as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

