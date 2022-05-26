Is Nexstar Media Group (NXST) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Nexstar Media Group (NXST). NXST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.61, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.66. NXST's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.69 and as low as 5.60, with a median of 7.08, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that NXST holds a PEG ratio of 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NXST's industry has an average PEG of 1.15 right now. NXST's PEG has been as high as 0.87 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.71, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that NXST has a P/CF ratio of 4.54. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. NXST's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.04. Over the past 52 weeks, NXST's P/CF has been as high as 5.63 and as low as 3.94, with a median of 4.57.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Nexstar Media Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NXST sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.