Is NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does NewMarket Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, NewMarket had US$990.6m of debt, up from US$690.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$530.2m in cash leading to net debt of about US$460.4m.

How Strong Is NewMarket's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:NEU Debt to Equity History October 5th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, NewMarket had liabilities of US$372.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.26b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$530.2m as well as receivables valued at US$399.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$700.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given NewMarket has a market capitalization of US$3.83b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

NewMarket's net debt is only 1.0 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 13.1 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. And we also note warmly that NewMarket grew its EBIT by 14% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since NewMarket will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, NewMarket recorded free cash flow worth 61% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, NewMarket's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And we also thought its net debt to EBITDA was a positive. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that NewMarket takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with NewMarket .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

