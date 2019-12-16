Is Newmark Group (NMRK) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Newmark Group (NMRK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Newmark Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 840 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NMRK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMRK's full-year earnings has moved 1.22% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that NMRK has returned about 65.71% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 19.01% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Newmark Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, NMRK is a member of the Real Estate - Operations industry, which includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 40.53% so far this year, so NMRK is performing better in this area.

NMRK will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.