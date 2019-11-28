Is Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Newell Brands (NWL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Newell Brands is one of 179 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NWL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NWL's full-year earnings has moved 3.94% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that NWL has returned about 3.71% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 19.37% on average. This shows that Newell Brands is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, NWL belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #219 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.95% this year, meaning that NWL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track NWL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.