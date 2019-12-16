Is Newell Brands (NWL) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Newell Brands (NWL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NWL and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

Newell Brands is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 179 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NWL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NWL's full-year earnings has moved 3.83% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, NWL has returned 3.34% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 20.78% on average. As we can see, Newell Brands is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, NWL is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.97% so far this year, meaning that NWL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NWL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

