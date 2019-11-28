Is New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is New Senior Investment Group (SNR). SNR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.43, which compares to its industry's average of 21.62. Over the last 12 months, SNR's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.99 and as low as 7.11, with a median of 11.63.

Another notable valuation metric for SNR is its P/B ratio of 2.56. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.04. Over the past 12 months, SNR's P/B has been as high as 2.63 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 2.06.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that New Senior Investment Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SNR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

