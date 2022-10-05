Is New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Potentially Undervalued?

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at New Relic’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In New Relic?

Good news, investors! New Relic is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $99.17, but it is currently trading at US$59.98 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that New Relic’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of New Relic look like?

NYSE:NEWR Earnings and Revenue Growth October 5th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 64% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for New Relic. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since NEWR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NEWR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NEWR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about New Relic as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - New Relic has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in New Relic, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

