Is Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Using Debt Sensibly?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Nevro Carry?

As you can see below, Nevro had US$148.8m of debt at September 2021, down from US$306.1m a year prior. But it also has US$376.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$227.8m net cash.

NYSE:NVRO Debt to Equity History February 1st 2022

How Healthy Is Nevro's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Nevro had liabilities of US$74.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$188.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$376.6m in cash and US$63.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$176.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Nevro could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Nevro has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Nevro's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Nevro wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 7.4%, to US$394m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Nevro?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Nevro had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$28m of cash and made a loss of US$108m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$227.8m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Nevro .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

