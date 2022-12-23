Is Neuronetics (STIM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Neuronetics (STIM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Neuronetics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1182 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Neuronetics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STIM's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, STIM has returned 36.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 16.3% on average. As we can see, Neuronetics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 145.4%.

For Cabaletta Bio, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Neuronetics belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 103 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 28% so far this year, meaning that STIM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cabaletta Bio, Inc. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 557 stocks and is ranked #65. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.5%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Neuronetics and Cabaletta Bio, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.