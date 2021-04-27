Is Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Neurocrine Biosciences's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Neurocrine Biosciences had US$317.9m of debt in December 2020, down from US$408.8m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$801.0m in cash, so it actually has US$483.1m net cash.

A Look At Neurocrine Biosciences' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:NBIX Debt to Equity History April 27th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Neurocrine Biosciences had liabilities of US$186.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$422.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$801.0m in cash and US$157.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$349.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Neurocrine Biosciences could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Neurocrine Biosciences boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Neurocrine Biosciences grew its EBIT by 44% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Neurocrine Biosciences can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Neurocrine Biosciences has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Neurocrine Biosciences recorded free cash flow worth 72% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Neurocrine Biosciences has US$483.1m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 44% over the last year. So is Neurocrine Biosciences's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Neurocrine Biosciences is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

