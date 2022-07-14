Is Netflix Stock a Buy Before Earnings?

Markets
Neil Rozenbaum
In this video, I will discuss Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) partnership to launch a new consumer subscription plan, which will give consumers more pricing flexibility. This in turn will attract a lot of advertising dollars, which could be used to create more content or returned to investors. This move comes after Disney's agreement with The Trade Desk to accelerate the company's digital advertising business.

Netflix will report Q2 earnings on Tuesday, July 19.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 13, 2022. The video was published on July 14, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in The Trade Desk and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Netflix, The Trade Desk, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Most Popular