Is Netflix Stock a Buy Before Earnings?

In this video, I will discuss Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) partnership to launch a new consumer subscription plan, which will give consumers more pricing flexibility. This in turn will attract a lot of advertising dollars, which could be used to create more content or returned to investors. This move comes after Disney's agreement with The Trade Desk to accelerate the company's digital advertising business.

Netflix will report Q2 earnings on Tuesday, July 19.

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in The Trade Desk and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Netflix, The Trade Desk, and Walt Disney.

