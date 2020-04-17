Is Netflix (NFLX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Netflix (NFLX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Netflix is one of 242 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NFLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's full-year earnings has moved 10.43% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, NFLX has gained about 35.73% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 23.13% on average. This shows that Netflix is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, NFLX is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.16% so far this year, so NFLX is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on NFLX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

