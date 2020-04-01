Is Netflix (NFLX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Netflix (NFLX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Netflix is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 242 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NFLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's full-year earnings has moved 10.79% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, NFLX has returned 16.05% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -28.33% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Netflix is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, NFLX belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.66% this year, meaning that NFLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track NFLX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.