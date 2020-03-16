Is Netflix (NFLX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Netflix (NFLX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Netflix is one of 240 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NFLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's full-year earnings has moved 11.92% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, NFLX has gained about 3.93% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -25.10%. As we can see, Netflix is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, NFLX is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.11% so far this year, meaning that NFLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track NFLX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

