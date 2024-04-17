Is Netflix (NFLX) a Buy Heading into its Upcoming Earnings Announcement?

Streaming pioneer Netflix NFLX is set to report first-quarter results on Thursday after the bell. Netflix, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has exceeded the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters. But with the market pulling back for the first time in 2024, is NFLX a buy before the announcement?

Analysts are expecting NFLX to deliver quarterly earnings of $4.50 per share, reflecting a 56.3% improvement relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Revenues of $9.26 billion would mark a 13.4% jump versus the year-ago period.

Netflix is benefitting from its growing subscriber base and a crackdown on password-sharing. The streaming giant has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.4%.

Shares have handily outperformed the market in 2024 with a better than 25% return. Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP predicts another earnings beat for the upcoming announcement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.