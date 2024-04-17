News & Insights

Is Netflix (NFLX) a Buy Heading into its Upcoming Earnings Announcement?

April 17, 2024 — 11:03 am EDT

Streaming pioneer Netflix NFLX is set to report first-quarter results on Thursday after the bell. Netflix, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has exceeded the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters. But with the market pulling back for the first time in 2024, is NFLX a buy before the announcement?

Analysts are expecting NFLX to deliver quarterly earnings of $4.50 per share, reflecting a 56.3% improvement relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Revenues of $9.26 billion would mark a 13.4% jump versus the year-ago period.

Netflix is benefitting from its growing subscriber base and a crackdown on password-sharing. The streaming giant has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.4%.

Shares have handily outperformed the market in 2024 with a better than 25% return. Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP predicts another earnings beat for the upcoming announcement.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

