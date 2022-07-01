Markets
NFLX

Is Netflix a Buy?

Connor Allen
Jamie Louko
Despite the recent drop in price, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) still has a big opportunity. Watch this video to find out why I think this could be a potential buying opportunity.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of June 22, 2022. The video was published on June 30, 2022.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Connor Allen has positions in Alphabet (A shares). Jamie Louko has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Netflix, Walt Disney, and fuboTV, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

