Is NetEase (NTES) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of NetEase (NTES), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

NetEase is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NTES is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTES's full-year earnings has moved 2.44% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, NTES has returned 4.32% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -11.10%. As we can see, NetEase is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NTES belongs to the Internet - Software and Services industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.26% so far this year, meaning that NTES is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NTES will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

