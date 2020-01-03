Is NetEase (NTES) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. NetEase (NTES) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NTES and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

NetEase is one of 631 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NTES is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTES's full-year earnings has moved 16.31% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, NTES has returned 7.19% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 1.94% on average. This means that NetEase is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, NTES is a member of the Internet - Software and Services industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.41% so far this year, so NTES is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track NTES. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

