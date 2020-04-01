Is NetEase (NTES) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is NetEase (NTES) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

NetEase is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NTES is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTES's full-year earnings has moved 2.44% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, NTES has moved about 4.67% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 13.43%. As we can see, NetEase is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NTES belongs to the Internet - Software and Services industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.65% this year, meaning that NTES is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on NTES as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

