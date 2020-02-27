Is NetEase (NTES) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. NetEase (NTES) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

NetEase is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NTES is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTES's full-year earnings has moved 1.20% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, NTES has gained about 12.79% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 0.75% on average. As we can see, NetEase is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, NTES is a member of the Internet - Software and Services industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.39% so far this year, so NTES is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

NTES will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.