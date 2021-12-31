Is Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

If you want to know who really controls Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$304m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Net 1 UEPS Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Net 1 UEPS Technologies?

NasdaqGS:UEPS Ownership Breakdown December 31st 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Net 1 UEPS Technologies' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:UEPS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 31st 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Net 1 UEPS Technologies. Our data shows that Monde Nkosi is the largest shareholder with 23% of shares outstanding. With 23% and 14% of the shares outstanding respectively, Value Capital Partners and International Finance Corporation are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Christopher Meyer is the owner of 1.3% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Net 1 UEPS Technologies

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.. Insiders own US$79m worth of shares in the US$304m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 13% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Net 1 UEPS Technologies. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 37%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Net 1 UEPS Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

