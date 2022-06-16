Is NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has NeoPhotonics (NPTN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

NeoPhotonics is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 664 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NeoPhotonics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NPTN's full-year earnings has moved 800% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, NPTN has moved about 0.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -29.8%. This means that NeoPhotonics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Photronics (PLAB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.6%.

For Photronics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, NeoPhotonics belongs to the Semiconductor - Communications industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.3% so far this year, so NPTN is performing on par this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Photronics belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #5. The industry has moved +10.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on NeoPhotonics and Photronics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

