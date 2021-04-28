Is Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Popular Amongst Insiders?

Every investor in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Nemaura Medical is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$122m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Nemaura Medical.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nemaura Medical?

NasdaqCM:NMRD Ownership Breakdown April 28th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Nemaura Medical does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Nemaura Medical, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:NMRD Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Nemaura Medical. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Dewan Fazlul Chowdhury with 38% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 12% and 9.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Bashir Timol is also Senior Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Nemaura Medical

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Nemaura Medical Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of US$122m, that means they have US$75m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 32% stake in Nemaura Medical. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Nemaura Medical better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Nemaura Medical (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



