Is Navistar Stock Fully Priced At $43?

Navistar International stock (NYSE:NAV) has rallied a stellar 172% since late March (vs. about 50% for the S&P 500) to its current level of $43. It fell to a low of $15 in late March as a rapid increase in the number Covid-19 cases outside China resulted in heightened fears of an imminent global economic downturn. The stock has fully recovered and it now trades 10% above the peak levels it reached in mid-February. Are the gains warranted? We largely think that they are given Traton’s bid for Navistar that we discuss in the section below. We believe that the stock is likely to hold on to the gains seen over the recent weeks, though any significant upside from the current levels is unlikely, despite the fact that fears surrounding the pandemic have been reduced and the economic recovery is expected to gather speed. Our conclusion is based on the current developments around the company, and our detailed comparison of Navistar’s stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008 recession in an interactive dashboard analysis.

How Did NAV Stock Fare During The 2008 Downturn?

We see NAV stock declined from levels of around $55 in October 2007 (the pre-crisis peak) to roughly $28 in March 2009 (as the markets bottomed out) – implying that the stock lost as much as 45% of its value from its approximate pre-crisis peak. This marked a slightly lower drop than the broader S&P, which fell by about 51%.

However, NAV stock recovered post the 2008 crisis to about $39 in early 2010 – rising by 37% between March 2009 and January 2010. The S&P, itself, bounced back by about 48% over the same period.

In comparison, NAV stock lost 59% of its value between the market peak on February 19 to the low on March 23, and has rallied 172% since then. The S&P fell by about 34% and rebounded by about 50%.

Is The Recovery Warranted & Can We Expect Further Gains?

The rally across industries over recent weeks can primarily be attributed to the Fed stimulus which largely put investor concerns about the near-term survival of companies to rest. The flattening of Covid cases in badly hit U.S. and European cities is also giving investors confidence that developed countries have put the worst of the pandemic behind them.

Navistar’s business has been impacted given that many industrial units are working at a limited capacity, and automotive, in particular, has been the worst hit segment for transportation companies. Thus far in fiscal 2020 (fiscal ends in October), Navistar has seen a 16% decline in revenues, primarily led by a 43% decline in truck products and 19% drop in parts. Navistar reported a loss of $1.11 per share for nine month period ending July, compared to $1.20 profit per share in the prior year period. The earnings decline was steeper than revenues, due to a contraction in margins, given the volume was lower and fixed costs remained the same.

Looking forward, with the gradual easing of lockdowns and plants working at increased capacity, sales for Navistar will likely increase in the near term. We know that a decline in sales for many companies is imminent in 2020 given the pandemic. As we look at 2021, the sales are expected to increase in high teens y-o-y. Going by consensus estimate, earnings of $1.59 per share in 2021 is much better than a loss of $0.64 per share in 2020. This means at the current price of $42, Navistar is trading at 26x its 2021 earnings. In the past, Navistar has traded at a much lower multiple of 8x and 13x in 2018 and 2019 respectively, leading us to believe that any significant growth from the current levels is unlikely.

But then why this rally, and can the stock hold on to its recent gains? The recent rally can largely be attributed to Volkswagen’s truck unit Traton trying to acquire Navistar. It recently offered $43 a share for the company, and that’s the reason why the stock shot up, and it is likely to hold on to its gains. In fact, if Traton were to further sweeten the deal, Navistar’s stock could see a further uptick.

Over the coming weeks, we expect continued improvement in demand and subdued growth in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S. to buoy market expectations. While fiscal Q4 results are expected to be better than Q3, investors will focus their attention on Traton’s bid for Navistar along with 2021 results – helping Navistar stock hold on to the recent gains.

