Is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NMM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NMM has a P/S ratio of 0.75. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.06.

Finally, we should also recognize that NMM has a P/CF ratio of 1.15. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 3.03. Within the past 12 months, NMM's P/CF has been as high as 1.93 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.40.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Shipping value stock, take a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP). TNP is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, Tsakos Energy Navigation holds a P/B ratio of 0.23 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.16. TNP's P/B has been as high as 0.25, as low as 0.10, with a median of 0.14 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Navios Maritime Partners and Tsakos Energy Navigation are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NMM and TNP feels like a great value stock at the moment.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.