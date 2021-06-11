Is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NMM and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Navios Maritime Partners is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 142 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NMM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMM's full-year earnings has moved 50.65% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, NMM has returned 150.89% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 12.02%. As we can see, Navios Maritime Partners is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NMM belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 68.96% this year, meaning that NMM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NMM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

