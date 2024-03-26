Is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Navios Maritime Partners LP is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 132 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMM's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that NMM has returned about 55.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 3.5%. This means that Navios Maritime Partners LP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Safe Bulkers (SB) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.7%.

For Safe Bulkers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Navios Maritime Partners LP belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.3% so far this year, so NMM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Safe Bulkers is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Navios Maritime Partners LP and Safe Bulkers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.