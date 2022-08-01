Is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM). NMM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.40. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.83. Over the past year, NMM's Forward P/E has been as high as 2.70 and as low as 1, with a median of 1.82.

Another notable valuation metric for NMM is its P/B ratio of 0.47. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.18. NMM's P/B has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.43, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NMM has a P/S ratio of 0.88. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.29.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that NMM has a P/CF ratio of 1.38. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 3.21. Over the past 52 weeks, NMM's P/CF has been as high as 2.74 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.52.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Safe Bulkers (SB), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, Safe Bulkers holds a P/B ratio of 0.68 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.18. SB's P/B has been as high as 1.12, as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.74 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Navios Maritime Partners and Safe Bulkers strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NMM and SB look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

