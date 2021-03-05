Is Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM). NMM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 3.17, which compares to its industry's average of 6.61. Over the past year, NMM's Forward P/E has been as high as 3.47 and as low as 0.90, with a median of 2.53.

We should also highlight that NMM has a P/B ratio of 0.31. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. NMM's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.44. Within the past 52 weeks, NMM's P/B has been as high as 0.32 and as low as 0.06, with a median of 0.11.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NMM has a P/S ratio of 0.95. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.08.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Navios Maritime Partners LP is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NMM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

