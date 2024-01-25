Is Navigator Holdings (NVGS) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Navigator Holdings (NVGS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Navigator Holdings is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 133 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Navigator Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVGS' full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, NVGS has returned 12% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 12% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Navigator Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Teekay Tankers (TNK) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.7%.

The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers' current year EPS has increased 66.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Navigator Holdings belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 33.2% so far this year, so NVGS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Teekay Tankers is also part of the same industry.

Navigator Holdings and Teekay Tankers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

