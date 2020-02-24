Is Navient (NAVI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Navient (NAVI). NAVI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.77, which compares to its industry's average of 8.25. NAVI's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.98 and as low as 4.59, with a median of 5.69, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that NAVI has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NAVI's industry has an average PEG of 0.72 right now. NAVI's PEG has been as high as 2.33 and as low as 0.19, with a median of 1.89, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NAVI has a P/S ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.32.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Navient is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NAVI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

