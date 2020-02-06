Is Navient (NAVI) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Navient (NAVI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Navient is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 843 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NAVI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NAVI's full-year earnings has moved 7.35% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, NAVI has moved about 2.85% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 0.49% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Navient is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, NAVI is a member of the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #112 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.65% so far this year, meaning that NAVI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NAVI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

