Is Navient Corporation (NAVI) a Worthy Stock to Pick now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put, Navient Corporation NAVI stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, Navient Corporation has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 5.74, as you can see in the chart below:





This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 compares in at about 19.27. If we focus on the stock’s long-term PE trend, the current level Navient Corporation puts current PE ratio below its midpoint (which is 7.36) over the past five years.





Moreover, the stock’s PE compares favorably with the Zacks Finance sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 14.25. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.





We should also point out that Navient Corporation has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 5.68, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Navient Corporation stock in the near term too.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, Navient Corporation has a P/S ratio of about 0.58. This is lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.35 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.





If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Navient Corporation currently has a Value Style Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes NAVI a solid choice for value investors and some of its other metrics make it clear too.

For example, the PEG ratio for Navient Corporation is just 0.23, a level that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.67. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Navient Corporation might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade F and a Momentum score of D. This gives NAVI a VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of C. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >> ).

Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been encouraging. The current year has seen four estimates go higher in the past sixty days compared to none lower, while full-year 2020 estimate has seen four upward and no downward revision in the same time period.

This has had a noticeable impact on the consensus estimate, as the current quarter consensus estimate has climbed 2.9% in the past two months, while the full-year 2020 estimate has improved 26.8% in the same time period. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

This bullish trend is why the stock has just a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and why we are looking for better performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Navient Corporation is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Moreover, a strong industry rank (Top 26% out of more than 250 industries) further supports the growth potential of the stock. In fact, over the past one year, the sector has clearly underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:







So, it might pay for value investors to delve deeper into the company’s prospects, as fundamentals indicate that this stock could be a compelling pick.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.