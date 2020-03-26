Is Nautilus Group, (NLS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Nautilus Group, (NLS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Nautilus Group, is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 215 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLS's full-year earnings has moved 36.84% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, NLS has moved about 15.43% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 13.94% on average. As we can see, Nautilus Group, is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NLS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 33.38% this year, meaning that NLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on NLS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

