Is Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Nautilus Group, Inc. The is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLS's full-year earnings has moved 1.11% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, NLS has moved about 47.24% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 1.88% on average. This means that Nautilus Group, Inc. The is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, NLS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.60% so far this year, so NLS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

NLS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.