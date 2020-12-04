Is Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Nautilus Group, Inc. The is one of 206 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLS's full-year earnings has moved 90.61% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, NLS has gained about 976.57% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 38.70% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Nautilus Group, Inc. The is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NLS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.13% so far this year, so NLS is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on NLS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

