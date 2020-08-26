Is Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nautilus Group, Inc. The is one of 205 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLS's full-year earnings has moved 3,957.14% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that NLS has returned about 540% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 35.53%. This means that Nautilus Group, Inc. The is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, NLS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.66% this year, meaning that NLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track NLS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

