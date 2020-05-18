Is Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NLS and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Nautilus Group, Inc. The is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLS's full-year earnings has moved 94.74% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, NLS has gained about 253.14% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 2.37%. This means that Nautilus Group, Inc. The is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, NLS is a member of the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.73% so far this year, so NLS is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track NLS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.