Is Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nautilus Group, Inc. The is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLS's full-year earnings has moved 98.81% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, NLS has returned 365.71% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 12.65%. This shows that Nautilus Group, Inc. The is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, NLS is a member of the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.97% this year, meaning that NLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on NLS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

