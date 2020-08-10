Is Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Nautilus Group, Inc. The (NLS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Nautilus Group, Inc. The is one of 205 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLS's full-year earnings has moved 257.14% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, NLS has moved about 586.29% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 27.71% on average. This means that Nautilus Group, Inc. The is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, NLS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.19% so far this year, so NLS is performing better in this area.

NLS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

