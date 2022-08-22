Is NatWest Group (NWG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is NatWest Group (NWG). NWG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We also note that NWG holds a PEG ratio of 0.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NWG's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.48. Over the past 52 weeks, NWG's PEG has been as high as 0.83 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.73.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NWG's P/B ratio of 0.69. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.37. Over the past year, NWG's P/B has been as high as 0.70 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.58.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in NatWest Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NWG is an impressive value stock right now.



NatWest Group plc (NWG): Free Stock Analysis Report



