Is Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had US$17.7m of debt at June 2022, down from US$24.1m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$19.9m in cash, leading to a US$2.23m net cash position.

A Look At Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had liabilities of US$131.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$377.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$19.9m as well as receivables valued at US$8.09m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$480.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$255.5m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load, even if it does have very significant liabilities, in total.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has boosted its EBIT by 53%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 83% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing Up

Although Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$2.23m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$23m, being 83% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.