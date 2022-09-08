Is Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Natural Alternatives International Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Natural Alternatives International had US$9.86m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$18.6m in cash, leading to a US$8.71m net cash position. NasdaqGM:NAII Debt to Equity History September 8th 2022

A Look At Natural Alternatives International's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Natural Alternatives International had liabilities of US$24.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$26.0m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$18.6m in cash and US$16.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$15.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Natural Alternatives International is worth US$70.6m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Natural Alternatives International also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that Natural Alternatives International grew its EBIT by 16% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Natural Alternatives International will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Natural Alternatives International has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Considering the last two years, Natural Alternatives International actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Summing Up

Although Natural Alternatives International's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$8.71m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 16% over the last year. So we don't have any problem with Natural Alternatives International's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Natural Alternatives International is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

