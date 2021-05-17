Is National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Potentially Undervalued?

While National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at National Vision Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is National Vision Holdings still cheap?

National Vision Holdings appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 57.72x is currently well-above the industry average of 17.38x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since National Vision Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will National Vision Holdings generate?

NasdaqGS:EYE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 43% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for National Vision Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? EYE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe EYE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EYE for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for EYE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about National Vision Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for National Vision Holdings you should know about.

